Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon turn romantic posers in front of the Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in 'Shehzada', which is set to hit the theatres on February 17.

The duo is currently busy promoting the film. On Saturday, the two visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and clicked beautiful pictures in front of the historical monument.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped an image in which he is seen looking into Kriti's eyes as he holds her tightly.

"Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz," Kartik captioned the post.

Kartik looked uber cool in a white T-shirt which had a crown printed over it. On the other hand, Kriti looked beautiful in a white floral dress.

Kriti also shared the same image on her Instagram Story.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The film which was slated to release on February 10 and now is all set to hit the theatres on February 17.

The producers of the film decided to postpone the release date "out of respect for Pathaan" as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is doing great business at the box office.

#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhawan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!, " the makers' press note stated.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. (ANI)