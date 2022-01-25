'Shehzada' makers come out in support of Kartik Aaryan post producer Manish Shah's controversial remarks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): After producer Manish Shah revealed that Kartik Aaryan threatened to walk out of 'Shehzada', a Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', makers of the upcoming movie have come out in support of the actor, saying he is a "thorough professional."

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers decision and not actor."

The controversy sparked after Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms, who has the rights to the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', said that Kartik threatened to 'walk out' of Shehzada if the dubbed version was released. In a recent interview, Shah stated that Kartik's exit would've caused the producers of 'Shehzada' to lose Rs 40 crores.



Reacting to such claims, producer Aman Gill also defended Kartik.

He said, "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry."

'Shehzada' is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, who feels Kartik's intent and excitement for the film is "unquestionable."

"It's been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film," Rohit added.

'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. (ANI)

