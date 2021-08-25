Shekhar Kapur recalls sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane to recall his acting stint in 1990 released film 'Drishti'.

Taking to Instagram, Shekhkar posted one of the stills from the film that features him and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.





"In Drishti. With the ever beautiful Dimple Kapadia. One of my very few forays as an actor. A lovely film on human relationships by Govind Nihilani," he captioned the image.

Irrfan Khan and Mita Vashisht were also a part of 'Drishti'.

Apart from 'Drishti', Shekhar, who is best known for directing films like 'Masoom', 'Mr India', 'Bandit Queen', and historical biopics 'Queen Elizabeth', also acted in popular TV series 'Khandan' in the 1980s. (ANI)

