Shekhar Kapur says not given creative rights for 'Mr India' remake

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Days after director Ali Abbas Zafar announced a remake of the Bollywood sci-fi film 'Mr India' through a trilogy, director of the original movie Shekhar Kapur on Saturday said that he was not given creative rights for the remake of the film.

The director of the 1987 sci-fi flick, which featured Anil Kapoor as the lead actor, took to Twitter to express his concern about directors and their creative rights.

"We sit with writers from day one but are not the writer. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights?" Kapur tweeted.



Along with the tweet, Kapur added a hashtag of 'Mr India' to make it clear that his tweet indicated the remake of the classic film.

Alternatively in another tweet, a fellow director Kunal Kohli suggested Kapur go legal for the rights of 'Mr India' to which Kapur replied, "Yes. It's time to test this legally .. let's do it .."



This comes hours after actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media to hit out at 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar for announcing the remake of 'Mr India' without the consultation of her father and director Shekhar Kapur.

Earlier on February 17, Zafar announced through a tweet that he will be bringing the iconic character of 'Mr India' to screens with a trilogy.

The original film 'Mr India' was one of the first sci-fi films in Indian cinema.

The Shekhar Kapur directorial introduced several iconic characters like that of Mr India and Mogambo that continue to be etched in the hearts of cinema lovers.

The film garnered a lot of appreciation from critics as well as the audiences at the time of its release. Even after 23 years of its release, it continues to be one of the most iconic Bollywood films. (ANI)

