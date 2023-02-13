Shershaah reunion: Sid-Kiara's picture with Captain Vikram Batra's family at reception goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): The wedding festivities of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally over but their fans continue to be in a celebratory mood.

If you will take a look at any social networking platform, you will see fans going gaga over the pictures of the newlyweds from their lavish wedding reception in Mumbai. The netizens left impressed after seeing the guests at Sid-Kiara's post-wedding function.

From Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani to Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and dapper Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, renowned personalities marked their presence at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception. Amongst the celebs, Captain Vikram Batra's family too joined the celebration.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which newlyweds are seen posing with Vikram Batra's twin brother. The Shershaah reunion has got the fans quite emotional.



Reacting to the picture, a social media user wrote, "The best picture."

"It feels so good to see Sid and Kiara giving so much love to the Captain Vikram Batra's family," another one wrote.



Sidharth and Kiara, who tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

After getting married, Sidharth changed his display pictures on all his social media accounts and he replaced them with his wedding pictures, featuring his wife Kiara. The cover picture and the display picture, both are from their first wedding photos that the couple dropped on Instagram, announcing their union.



Kiara also changed her Insta display picture. She put up an adorable picture from her D-Day, where Sidharth is seen kissing her cheek. This is the same picture she shared on her Instagram space along with other first pictures from her wedding.



Sidharth and Kiara are yet to share pictures from their haldi and mehendi functions. (ANI)

