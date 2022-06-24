Shibani Dandekar drops adorable childhood picture of Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar is surely one of the coolest actors in B-town. She recently shared an adorable unseen picture of her husband Farhan Akhtar, on her social media account.

The actor took to her Instagram stories and treated fans with an adorable childhood picture of Farhan.





Sharing the picture, she captioned, "what is this face???????????!!!!! all mine"

In the picture, Farhan was seen donning a printed tee as he posed innocently for the camera.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On the work front, Shibani was last seen in Telugu comedy-drama 'That Is Mahalakshmifilm' directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Manu Kumaran (ANI)

