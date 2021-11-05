Shibani lights up my life: Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): A day after Diwali, actor Farhan Akhtar treated fans with an adorable picture of him with his lady love Shibani Dandekar from their Diwali celebrations.

In the image, Farhan and Shibani can be seen sharing smiles with each other. Both of them were dressed up in traditional attires. Shibani wore a stunning saree, while Farhan chose to wear a black kurta.



Alongside the photograph, Farhan penned a short heartwarming message for Shibani, saying she lights up his life.

"Diwali duo #lightingupmylife @shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.



Shibani also shared several images from Diwali celebrations.





"Love, Light & Harmony," she captioned the post.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. (ANI)

