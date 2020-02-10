'Shikara' witnesses growth, mints Rs 4.95 crores over weekend

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial 'Shikara' received a decent response over the weekend and collected Rs 4.95 crores.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should've doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: Rs 4.95 cr. #India biz."

'Shikara' narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990 and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times.



The film showcases 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps. It also has real footage from the time of the mass exodus.



The flick is largely shot in the Kashmir Valley and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple.



Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, 'Shikara' released on February 7, 2020. (ANI)

