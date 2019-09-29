Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit (picture courtesy: Instagram)
Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit (picture courtesy: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn and other celebrities extend Navratri wishes

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): With the entire nation immersing in the bhakti of Maa Durga, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans on the beginning of Navratri.
Shilpa Shetty, who known for celebrating festivals with great fervour is equally excited for Navaratri.
The actor shared a few footages of doing evening aarti with her family on her Instagram stories. She also wished her fans and wrote, "Happy Navaratri to all my Instafam."

Esha Deol took to Twitter to wish her fans by posting an image of Goddess Durga and captioned the post, "HappyNavratri2019 to everyone... let the festivities begin."

Actor-turned-politician, Paresh Rawal too extended his wishes to fans writing, "Happy Navratri to all."

"It is festival time all over our country. Beginning with Navratri. Happy blessed Navratri to all of u on Twitter," wrote Hema Malini alongside a picture of Goddess Durga.

Ajay Devgn too wished his fans and followers on social media a "Happy Navratri" by sharing a snapshot.

Extending warm wishes for the ongoing nine-day festivity, Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Badha ne Navaraatri nee khoob khoob shubheksha | #navaraatri." Her message roughly means "Warm wishes to everyone on Navaratri."

(ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:53 IST

Millie Bobby Brown steps out with new hairdo

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying experimenting with her looks nowadays.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:59 IST

Kanye West's 'Jesus is King' movie to release in October

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Kanye West's upcoming film which has the same name as his awaited album 'Jesus is King', will be exclusively released by IMAX theatres around the world on October 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:20 IST

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of daughter amid recovery...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who was hospitalised some time back due to ill health, has shared a video showing how her 19 month-old daughter, Stormi Webster is helping her to recover.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:11 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow steps out for date night with Brad Falchuk to...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who turned a year older recently, celebrated her birthday with husband and producer-writer Brad Falchuk.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Ashton Kutcher gushes about Mila Kunis after ex-wife Demi...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Ashton Kutcher didn't shy away from expressing his love for his wife and actor Mila Kunis after his ex-wife Demi Moore discussed their marriage at length in her new memoir 'Inside Out'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:06 IST

Ruby Rose undergoes surgery after serious injury

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Actor Ruby Rose underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralyzed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:00 IST

'Bad at Love' singer Halsey dating man of her dreams!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Singer Halsey, who has been very open and vocal about her crush on actor Evan Peters, seems to be living her dream days now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:59 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez celebrate love in lavish engagement bash

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Before walking up the aisle and exchanging vows, American singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their love in the lavish engagement party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:58 IST

Tristan Thompson's day out with daughter True

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Tristan Thomson gave his fans a visual treat when he shared a rare edited video of his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter True Thomson on a date to Universal Studios, Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:48 IST

Gabrielle Union's daughter dresses adorably in cheerleading...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Gabrielle Union recently shared a picture of her little daughter showing off the same customised dress that the actor wore in her High School drama film 'Bring it On.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:36 IST

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade receives beautiful gift...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): As American actor Lori Loughlin's younger daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli grew a year older, her elder sibling Isabella celebrated the day by sharing several throwback pictures from the childhood.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:51 IST

'Metallica' postpones tour following frontman James Hetfield...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American heavy metal band 'Metallica' has postponed its upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More
iocl