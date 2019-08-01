Shilpa Shetty all set for Bollywood comeback!

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty who was last seen on the silver screen in 2014 is making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma.'

The actor, known for being fitness fanatic, will be seen starring against Abhimanyu Dasani and singer Shirley Setia, announced film critic Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

"Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback after a hiatus... Will enact a pivotal role in #Nikamma... Stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia... Directed by Sabbir Khan... Produced by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films... 2020 release. #ShilpaShettyInNikamma," Adarsh tweeted.



The film which is being produced by Sony Pictures in collaboration with Sabbir Khan Films is slated to hit theatres next year.

Director and screenwriter Sabbir, before signing his forthcoming project with the 44-years-old actor, has worked with a few Bollywood biggies including Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

Shilpa whose role in 'Nikamma' is still unknown was last seen in 2014's 'Dishkiyaoon' and long before that in Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Dostana' of 2008. (ANI)

