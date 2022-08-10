Shilpa Shetty breaks her leg on sets of Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Wednesday, dropped a happy picture with her fractured leg.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Hungama 2' actor captioned the post, "They said, Roll camera action -"break a leg!" I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."



In the picture, the 47-year-old actor could be seen sitting on a wheelchair, showing off her fractured left leg and her cute smile.

Shilpa donned a white top under a blue denim jacket, paired up with blue pants.

Recently the actor dropped a behind-the-lens video from the sets of her upcoming series where she can be seen shooting for an action sequence with director Rohit Shetty.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with get well soon messages.



Celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra commented, "Get well soon" followed by heart-eye emoticons.



Shilpa's sister and Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty wrote, "My munki strongest" followed by heart-eye emoticons.



"Masha Allah am praying for your good health and happiness," a fan wrote.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhadkan' actor was recently seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will be soon making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

