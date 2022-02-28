Shilpa Shetty celebrates 25 years of 'Auzaar', says 'working with friends never quite felt like work'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): As her film, 'Auzaar', completed 25 years since its release, actor Shilpa Shetty took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working on the project.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a video, which features a few scenes from the movie. The songs from the film can also be heard in the background.









"Working with friends never quite felt like work even back then. What a blast we had shooting #Auzaar...all of us getting along like a house on fire. Cannot believe we're celebrating #25yearsof Auzaar already! With such fab costars like @beighsalmankhan @sanjaykapoor2500, #PareshRawal JI, #KiranKumar ji, @iam_johnylever, #NirmalPandey...," she captioned the post.

"@Sohailkhanofficial making his directorial debut was just the icing on the cake. @anumalikmusic ji's music is as fresh today as it was two and half decades ago. Some memories are truly precious. Some memories are truly precious. Thank you for this gem @rameshataurani ji! Here's to next 25," she added.



Sohail Khan made his directorial debut with this film. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the movie also featured Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Kiran Kumar, Johny Lever and Nirmal Pandey. (ANI)

