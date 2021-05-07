Shilpa Shetty confirms family tested positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Friday revealed that almost her entire household has been infected by COVID and that it's been a tense few days for the family.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a note that read "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice."

It further continued, "Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative."



"All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their help and response. Thank you all for your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not... still stay positive, mentally," the note concluded.



The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. The cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. (ANI)

