Shilpa Shetty drops adorable picture with children Viaan, Samisha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday, posted an adorable picture with son Viaan and daughter Samisha from the Diwali celebrations.

The 'Dhadkan' actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture with Viaan and Samisha.

In the picture, the trio wore pink-coloured ethnic outfits and sat with an idol of Goddess Lakshmi in the background. Shilpa and Viaan looked at Samisha and Samisha gave a cute impression as she sat on her mother's lap.

Samisha looks adorable as she wore a pink suit while Viaan chose to wear a pink kurta with a white pyjama.

Shilpa donned a pink ethnic suit with silver patterns and grey bangles.

"About last night #Diwali2022 #LaxmiPuja #family #blessed #grateful #kids," she captioned the post.



Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who wa born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)