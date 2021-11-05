Shilpa Shetty enjoys her Friday binge with mouth watering rasgullas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Festive season means binge eating for most of us. Even actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra can't resist treating her taste buds with delicious dishes.

On Friday, Shilpa, who enjoys a massive fanbase for her Sunday Binge videos, took to Instagram and shared a video of her eating mouth-watering rasgullas.





Alongside the video, she wished everyone a Happy Diwali and a Happy New Year.

"Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year Instafam, love, light, health and loads of happiness.Enough reason for a #fridaybinge#gratitude #newyear #diwali #festival," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Nikamma' alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen judging the TV show 'India's Got Talent Season 9'. (ANI)

