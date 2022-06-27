Shilpa Shetty enjoys Sunday with daughter Samisha feeding ducks in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Bollywood's fitness diva Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her 'perfect' Sunday, enjoying the day while feeding ducks with her daughter Samisha and son Viaan in London.

On Sunday, the 47-year-old star took to her Instagram and dropped a lovely video with her kids as she is on a London trip with her family. She captioned the video, "Sundays be like.. #londondiaries#happiness#family#duckfeeding #gratitude#love."

In the video, Shilpa along with her kids could be seen sharing a chunk of laughter and smiling as they threw bread for the ducks. Shilpa could be seen tearing the bread into small bits, as both the kids enjoyed feeding the ducks on the bright sunny day.

In the video, Shilpa could be heard saying, "Sharing is caring" to Samisha. At one point, Shilpa asks for more bread and Samisha copies her. The actor is left laughing at her daughter's words.

Reacting to the video, fans were quick to shower immense love on the post. A fan commented, "Wow.. Shilpa ji lovely kids", and another fan wrote, "Aww.. so cute kids" in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in her action-comedy flick 'Nikamma'.

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' is an action-comedy. The film stars Shilpa as a superhero, Agni. It follows Agni as she turns Abhimanyu's 'nikamma' (lazy) character Siddharth into a responsible man. Singer Shirley Setia is also a part of the movie.

As 'Nikamma' marks Shilpa's return to films after 14 years, she received a shout-out from her sister Shilpa Shetty.

"All d best for Nikamma munki !!! congratulations to the entire team and Ofcourse to you my munki on ur return to the Big screen after so many years am soo exciteddddddd for you guys Nikamma is finally out in cinemas near you .. please go watch it," Shamita posted on Instagram.

Shilpa will be next seen in 'Sukhee', which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. (ANI)