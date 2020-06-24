Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude to BMC for 'Mask Up Challenge', shares picture wearing mask

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday shared her picture wearing face mask in support of 'Mask Up Challenge,' an initiative by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to protect people from the effect of COVID-19.

The 45-year-old star put out her picture on Instagram, wherein she is seen supporting the healthcare initiative by BMC. In the picture, Shilpa is seen sporting a blue face mask, and a crewneck T-shirt. The actor expressed gratitude to the corporation for launching the initiative.

Along with the picture, the 'Dhadkan' actor noted, "Mat samjho isse ek useless task, Bahut zaruri hai thik se pehenna apna mask! Let's do our bit to defeat #COVID19."

Shilpa extended gratitude to the BMC for initiative, and noted, "Extending gratitude to @my_bmc for this wonderful initiative."

Urging Netizens to wear mask, Shilpa tagged the video as, "#MaskUpChallenge #WearAMask #NaToCorona #MaskIsMust."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 1 lakh netizens liked the post in support of the noble initiative.

Earlier in the day, BMC tweeted," And losing is not an option! #MaskUpChallenge #WearAMask #NaToCorona #MaskIsMust."



Along with the post, the Twitter handle of BMC shared the picture of a person wearing mask, along with the message, "The only transformation your face requires, to win the challenge," with "#Na to Corona."

Meanwhile, as many as 3,214 new COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, on Tuesday.

According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state climbed to 1,39,010, including 69,631 recoveries and 6,531 deaths.

As many as 1,925 patients have been discharged in Maharashtra. (ANI)

