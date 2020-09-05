Shilpa Shetty extends gratitude to her 'favourite physics teacher' on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): On Teacher's Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday extended gratitude to all her educators with a special mention for her "favourite Physics teacher."

The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her school teacher "Radha Miss," and penned down a note dedicated to all the teachers working hard for their students even during the coronavirus crisis.

"How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives," she wrote.

"But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with her when I visited my school recently, and she was still there," she added.

The 45-year-old actor then went on to heap praises on her former Physics teacher for her "positive energy."

"My favourite Physics teacher (didn't like the subject so much) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing has changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness, " she wrote.

Bollywood's fitness queen also highlighted how teachers are not backing down even during the pandemic and are continuing with virtual lessons to help their students.

"In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, I've realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today," she wrote.

"Happy Teacher's Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love," she added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

