Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'hulla blue' look for 'India's Got Talent'

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, on Saturday, shared a photograph in which she has flaunted her blue gown for the reality show 'India's Got Talent'. The 'Life in a Metro' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the outfit of the day look, along with the caption, "What's all the hulla' blue about?"





Shilpa wore the gown made with frills. Stylist Mohit Rai completed her look with light makeup. The eye makeup was completed with blue eyeliner. Straight hair, beautiful earrings and sleek bracelets bring it all together.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently judging the show 'India's Got Talent' with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rap king Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir. (ANI)

