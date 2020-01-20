Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday.

The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture along with the award in a post that reads: "Extremely humbled & honoured to receive the Champions of Change, 2019 award for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan. I do & will continue to contribute & strive to keep it going in every capacity as a proud citizen. I'd like to urge you to do your bit in making our country cleaner & greener."



The 'Baazigar' actor received the award for her contribution to the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and the star pledged to continue to contribute to keeping the 'clean India movement' going in every capacity.



The 'Apne' actor also shared a picture receiving the prestigious award from the former President Mukherjee.

Shilpa was seen donning a red embroidered saree while her husband Raj Kundra was seen sporting a black Kurta. The actor seemed happy to receive the honour from the Government of India.

The Champions of Change Award is an award sponsored by the Government of India for promoting values including cleanliness, community service, and social development. (ANI)

