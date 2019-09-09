Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th b'day bash

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Raj Kundra turned 44 today, his wife Shilpa Shetty threw a birthday bash for him last night with friends from the film and TV industry in attendance.
Dressed to impress, Shilpa and Raj made a glamorous entry to the venue along with Shilpa's younger sister Shamita Shetty.
Shilpa opted for a purple shimmery top paired with a grey mini skirt and looked every bit beautiful. She completed the look with a pair of hot pink stilettos and a fresh face of makeup. However, Raj kept it casual with a black Diesel t-shirt paired with blue jeans.
Shamita wore a black printed off-shoulder dress.

The bash was attended by R. Madhavan who sported a blue shirt with matching jeans.

Another celebrity spotted was Arpita Khan along with her husband Aayush Sharma. While Arpita opted for a silk Fendi shirt paired with trousers for the occasion, Aayush kept it simple with a printed half-sleeved shirt and blue denims.

Next to join the bash was Jackky Bhagnani, dressed in a blue Superdry t-shirt and jeans paired with white casual shoes.

Sporting a casual look in a white hoodie paired with ripped blue jeans, TV star Aamir Ali also joined the couple for the celebration.

The much-in-love couple - Shilpa and Raj - never shy away from showing off their feelings in public. While posing for the shutterbugs Shipla planted a kiss on Raj's cheek at the party venue.
Shilpa tied the knot with Raj who is a businessman in 2009 and the two are proud parents to a son named Viaan. (ANI)

