Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to Lord Ganesha with her kids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Saturday night bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with her son Vihaan and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a video glimpse of the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations that took place at her home on Saturday.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA and we will eagerly await his arrival next year! Pudhachya varsi lavakara ya (Come early next year)."





In the video, the actor was seen donning an exquisite floral-patterned off-white sharara suit accessorized with matching boho jewellery.

According to the 'Dhadkan' actor, this is the eleventh year the family is celebrating the auspicious occasion with Lord Ganesha's idol at home.

Shilpa had kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm, on Friday. She also shared a few pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

The 46-year-old diva is celebrating this year's Ganesh Chaturthi without her husband Raj Kundra as he is currently in jail in the porn video racket case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is busy judging the reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. (ANI)'

