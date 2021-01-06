Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoys vacation with sister Shamita in Goa

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Making the most of her vacation in Goa, actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a fun boomerang video with her sister Shamita Shetty.

The 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and shared a clip in which she is seen jamming with her sister whom she referred to as her 'Tunki'. They were seen twinning in the same red-coloured patterned jumpsuit.





"Twinning, Winning, Grinning: OBVIOUSLY! Making the most of the vacation with my Tunki @shamitashetty_official," she tweeted.

The actress, who was in Goa with her family to celebrate Christmas and New Year, also shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram.

The 'Life in a metro star', who is one of the most active social media celebrities in Bollywood, keeps sharing about her daily activities. Through her 'Shilpa ka Mantra' series Shilpa shares self-written inspirational and motivational messages on her social media handles for fans. (ANI)

