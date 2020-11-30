Shilpa Shetty Kundra kick-starts her week with 'Eka pada Kapotasana'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): In an attempt to motivate people to stay fit, Bollywood actor and Yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, kick-started her week on Monday by sharing a video clip of her morning Yoga.

The 45-year old actor took to her Instagram on Monday, and shared the video, in which she can be seen performing 'Eka pada Kapotasana' with the caption, "Beginning a new day and a new week on an energetic note may not always be the easiest thing to do."

She further motivated her fans by writing, "But, what we can do is stretch and flex our muscles well enough to prepare ourselves for the day ahead."



"Today, doing the Eka pada Kapotasana... this variation not only stretches the thighs, hamstrings, groin, abdomen, chest, shoulders, & neck; but also helps open up the hips & adds more flexibility to the hip region," she wrote.



In the video, on her Instagram the 'Dhadkan' star is seen in her garden, dressed in black pants and a pink and black-top while performing 'Eka pada Kapotasana', the importance of which she explained in her post, "It also helps the mind and body relieve stress and anxiety... allowing you to think & function in a better manner. Do try this flow, it's fantastic. How do you prefer starting your Monday?"

Shilpa, who has been on a sabbatical from films, will be soon seen in the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma', along with Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani. (ANI)

