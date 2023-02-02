Shilpa Shetty Kundra wishes her 'Tunki' Shamita Shetty on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday extended warm birthday wishes to her sister Shamita Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video which she captioned, "From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes. From being each other's agony aunts to pulling each other's hair out To... NOW becoming an inseparable pair I love you to the moon and back... HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all."



Shilpa dropped a reel which had a montage of pictures with Shamita.

Soon after Shilpa dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the ex Bigg Boss contestant.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Happy bday @shamitashetty_official."

A user wrote, "Happy Birthday shaamzzz."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMZIE we love you to the mooon and back!!!!," a fan commented.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Shamita is known for her performances in films like 'Mohabbatein' and 'Zeher' and she also featured in Salman Khan's Tv reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 15'

Talking about Shilpa's work front, she was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)