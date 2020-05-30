Shilpa Shetty lauds 'Superhero' Sonu Sood for helping migrants; says 'extremely proud of you'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday called Sonu Sood a superhero and lauded his efforts for arranging hassle-free transportation and food for migrant labourers and helping them reach their native places.

The 'Dhadkan' star put out a note of gratitude on Instagram, thanking the 46-year-old star for his relentless efforts in helping the migrants.

She thanked the actor in the post that featured a picture of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses and wrote, "A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling, & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there's so much pain & suffering."





Concluding the note, Shilpa added that the 'Dabangg' star has set an example and that he will be remembered with generations to come. "The example you've set speaks volumes of the kind of person you are & will be remembered by generations to come. So proud of you, Sonu!," she added.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Earlier this month, the central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains. (ANI)

