Shilpa Shetty lists benefits of Parsva Bakasana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty started the month of May on a healthy note.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa dropped a video of her performing Parsva Bakasana (Side Crow Pose).

In a caption, she also explained the benefits of the arm balancing asana.

"Starting a new month on a Monday is quite a refreshing feeling, actually! I'm all geared up to make a list and achieve some goals..That determination is what pushed me to practice the Parsva Bakasana (Side Crow Pose), which is one of the more advanced asanas. It's a powerful hand-balancing pose that helps strengthen the arms and the core. It also helps to increase mental strength, confidence, courage, and fearlessness..Which goals are you aiming to achieve in May? Tell me in the comments below," she wrote.

Shilpa's post garnered several likes and comments.

Actor Amit Sadh dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

"Wow...inspiring," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime

Shilpa will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)