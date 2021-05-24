Shilpa Shetty marks 'Brother's Day' with priceless video of children Viaan, Samisha

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, on Monday marked 'Brother's day' on social media by sharing an adorable video of her children Viaan and Samisha.

The 'Dhadkan' star is surely spending quality time with her family who has recovered from COVID-19 a few days back.

To mark 'Brother's Day', she took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video featuring the brother-sister bond of her children Viaan and Samisha.

In the short video, both her children are seen sitting in their garden as Viaan enjoys some coconut water. Shilpa's one-year-old daughter Samisha appears to be asking her recently turned-9 brother for some, and their mother- who is capturing the video laughs as Viaan decides to give her a few drops from his straw.





"Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!) I've had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt. Priceless!! Happy Brother's Day," she wrote in the caption.



The adorable video garnered more than one million views on the photo-sharing platform within few hours of being posted. While scores of fans including celebrity followers chimed to her comments section and dropped strings of love emoticons in awe of the delightful video.

On a related note, on May 7, Shilpa had informed her followers on social media that almost her entire household has been infected by COVID-19 that include her mother, husband, parents-in-law, and children Viaan and Samisha and two of her in-house staff members.

She shared a note informing her fans that they all have been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice.

However, a few days back she further shared the health updates of her family stating they have battled the deadly disease successfully.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

