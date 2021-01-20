Shilpa Shetty pays ode to 'OG queen Helen' as she resumes shooting for 'Hungama 2'

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): As she returned to film sets after a few-month-long hiatus for the shooting of 'Hungama 2,' actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday paid an ode to the cabaret queen and veteran actor Helen.

Dressed in the avatar of the OG, the 'Dhadkan' actor posted a short boomerang video of herself on Instagram and announced that she has resumed shooting for 'Hungama 2.'

The actor was seen dressed in a black coloured shimmery net cabaret ensemble and had hair done in a high puff with feathers in her hair adding to the retro theme of the look.



She also shared that, the shoot began after she got herself tested for COVID-19.

"Back on the sets.. COVID tested, Hungama 2 in retro vibes. An ode to the OG queen #helenji #vintage #fun #dance #retro #hungama2 #venusmovies," the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Apart from Shilpa, 'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffery, and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.

Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of 'Hungama' is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years. The duo has worked together in comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhaag', and 'Malamaal Weekly'. (ANI)

