Shilpa Shetty pens down adorable birthday wish for daughter Samisha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in the early hours of Wednesday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Samisha.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video which she captioned, "Gosh, how time flies!

This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma's shoes already... 3 going on 23! Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya... we all love and adore you more than we could ever express May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom."

In the video, Samisha could be seen trying to get into her mother's heels.

Soon after Shilpa dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty wrote, "Happiest Birthday my cutest munchkin Samisha Doll .. you've brought so much love fun laughter & joy in our lives .. Stay blessed & protected always my Cutiepie - Luv you loads my baby."

A user wrote, "God bless you always Samisha."

"Happiest birthday to our cutest cupcake samisha !! Stay blessed always," a fan commented.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will soon be making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)