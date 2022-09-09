Shilpa Shetty pens sweet wish for her husband Raj Kundra on his birthday

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished her husband Raj Kundra on his 47th birthday on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Nikamma' actor dropped a video with pictures of the family.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call 'mine', For your loving & goofy ways... I'm thankful that you're my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie. Here's wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance... always."

The video featuring pictures of Raj with his kids- Viaan and Samisha. Raj was seen holding his son Viaan and also playing poolside with Samisha. And also glimpses of vacation with his beloved wife Shilpa and some family pictures from intimate celebrations.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

The filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan dropped a comment. She wrote, "Happy birthday."



Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty reacted with heart emojis.



One of the users wrote, "Fantastic. Many many happy returns of the day veere.... God bless."



Shilpa tied the knot with Raj who is a businessman in 2009 and the two are proud parents to a son and a daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhadkan' actor was recently seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will be soon making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)