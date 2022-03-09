Shilpa Shetty posts heartwarming birthday wish for 'Hungama 2' co-star Meezaan Jafri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty is known to post endearing messages for her friends and colleagues on their birthdays and she posted one such sweet message for her 'Hungama 2' co-star Meezaan Jafri, on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and posted a picture and her and Meezaan and wrote a beautiful caption, which read, "Happy Birthday! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, blessings, smiles, and love".





Meezaan made his debut in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, 'Malaal' (2019), with newcomer Sharmin Segal. He then featured in the comedy film, 'Hungama 2'(2021) with Shilpa and Paresh Rawal.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has started filming for her upcoming movie, 'Sukhee'. (ANI)

