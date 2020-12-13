Shilpa Shetty preps for Christmas with son Viaan

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday gave a glimpse of her Christmas decorations as she shared a boomerang video of herself and her son Viaan decorating the Christmas tree.

The 'Dhadkan,' actor took to Instagram to share the video that sees her setting decorative items on the Christmas tree, while her son is seen eating up the candy that he took from the tree.



"Viaan thought the candy cane was yum, Whoever said it was easy being a mum," she wrote in the caption.

"Decorating the tree together is our favourite tradition; T'is the time to be jolly... fa la la la... la la la la," she added.

The 45-year-old actor is seen wearing red and white checkered kaftaan in the video. (ANI)

