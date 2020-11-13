Shilpa Shetty reminisces about 'Baazigar' as her debut film clocks 27 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): As her Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer film 'Baazigar' clocked 27 years, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday got nostalgic and shared a throwback video of an intriguing interview, chronicling the memories from the sets of her debut film.



The 'Dhadkan' star, recalled the memories of shooting for her first movie and seeing herself first time on the screen. In a throwback video of an intriguing interview, shared by Shilpa on Twitter, she talked about the challenges she faced during the shoot of her first song.

"I remember, we were shooting at Igatpuri, at some 5 degree Celsius. Everyone from Rekha Chinni Prakash, to everyone... Shahrukh was wearing a jacket, and wearing thermals and whatever inside; I was wearing a thin saree! I remember doing that shot, 'Bheega bheega anchal, ankhon ka ye kaajal'.. I was freezing! I was not able to Lip sync," the actor asserted in an interview clip from the past, that she shared alongside a heartfelt note commemorating the 27 years of 'Baazigar.'

The 45-year-old star shared the reason how she could not get her hands on driving a car till now, "I was learning to drive, four-five days would have passed.. and there was a cyclist. He came and he said 'Shilpa Shetty' (she said in a witty manner) and he came and crashed on the top of my bonnet! From that day, the fear that caught my heart and mind; I could never get down to driving. I can't drive!"

Thanking her fans and the whole crew for accepting her as an actor, the 'Life in a Metro' star penned a note, being indulged in the memories of her first film.





Shetty captioned the post as, "#27YearsOfBaazigar (with heart emoticons), It feels unreal... it's been 27 years since Baazigar released, and I was welcomed by the fraternity & the audience with open arms... I have nothing but tremendous gratitude for all the love and support that you've sent my way every day. "

"Thank you for being my strongest support all along (with heart emoticons). Congratulations, Team Baazigar...Thank you @jainrtn for believing in me constantly, ready for some more #Hungama. Here's to the next 27.#27YearsOfBaazigar #gratitude #Blessed," she added.



In the interview, the 'Dostana' actor also shared the reaction of the audience applauding and whistleblowing at some of her scenes.

In the video posted on the micro-blogging site, the 'Apne' star shared a humorous event that took place while she went to watch her film in the theatre.

Shilpa told,"I was watching it with two pigtails because I did not want people to recognize me. I was sitting on the last floor with my mother, and there were two-three college boys sitting ahead of me. The scene came when Shahrukh pushes me; and to that scene where I am lying dead, those boys started commenting, 'nahi nahi yaar.. uthegi dekhna, heroine hai, hot hai, uthegi wo, maaregi thodi usko'," she cracked up while describing the moment. (ANI)

