Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video as she celebrates her son's birthday

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty's son turned eight on Thursday and the proud mother could not help but gush about her little one, Viaan Raj.

The 44-year-old actor shared a video on Twitter and expressed love for her son to mark his special day.



The 'Dhadkan' actor posted a one-minute and 19-second video which comprised of many photographs of the mother-son duo and some more with businessman husband Raj Kundra.

"Every step of the way, I promise I'll be by your side. Whenever you need a hug, I'll be right here, with my arms spread wide. I'll never stop loving you & believing in you, Coz you're my Sonshine & my pride! Happy 8th birthday, Viaan-Raj," she captioned.

Viaan now has a younger sister as well. The actor and husband had welcomed a little angel Samisha on February 15 through surrogacy. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl through an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is staying indoors with family during the lockdown and is without fail, spreading awareness among her fans on the precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

