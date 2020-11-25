Shilpa Shetty shares 'food for thought' as she picks out lemons from kitchen garden

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday treated fans to a glimpse of well-maintained kitchen garden as she picks out lemons, and provides fans food for thought.

The 'Baazigar' star posted a short clip on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her blooming garden. In the video, Shilpa smilingly picks out lemons from the plant. The actor donned a sporty look while donning printed jeggings and a blue top. Sporting a no-makeup look, with her luscious locks open Shilpa looked happy while flaunting the organic fruit grown in her garden, while saying, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

The 'Life In a Metro' star captioned the post as, "Food for thought! Life is beautiful.. Make the best in every situation. #lemon #lemonade #wednesdayvibes #gratitude #staypositive #kitchengarden #home."

The video garnered more than 2 lakh view within an hour of being posted, with many fans leaving red and green heart emojis in the comments section.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

On Sunday, Shilpa marked the 11th wedding anniversary with husband Raj Kundra and shared an adorably sweet video posted by her loving life partner.

The 45-year-old star re-posted a clip shared by Kundra on Instagram that features 'I will always love you' song by American singer, actor - Whitney Houston. The clip summarised the story of two school time sweethearts who fall in love with each other, who later on in their lives work to get married and happily grow old with each other. (ANI)