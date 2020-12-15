Shilpa Shetty shares her fitness mantra, tips for good health

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Delighting her fans with an enchanting post, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday shared tips for staying healthy.

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Shetty leaves no stone unturned to inspire her fans. In her latest Instagram post, the 'Dhadkan' star shared a winsome picture of herself in which she is randomly captured flashing her radiant smile.

"A good, hearty laugh boosts the immune system and relieves physical & mental stress, leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes thereafter. Laughing freely and heartily has become a privilege in our fast-paced lives," the caption of the post read.



Emphasising the significance of a 'good laugher', the 'Life In A Metro' actor suggested her fans to watch a funny movie/video or read something funny if one cannot meet friends or family during the current times.

"Because laughter truly is the best medicine, What's the one thing that really cracks you up? #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #goodhealth #stayhappy #Laugh #LaughterIsTheBestMedicine #behappy," the actor wrote.



Shetty, who has been on a sabbatical from films, will be soon seen in the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma', along with Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani. (ANI)

