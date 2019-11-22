Shilpa Shetty shares kiss with her 'cookie' Raj Kundra on 10th wedding anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Shilpa Shetty who jetted off to Japan to celebrate her marriage anniversary with husband and businessman Raj Kundra, shared a heartfelt post on the special occasion.

The actor uploaded a boomerang video on Instagram along with Raj where the two can be seen kissing each other amid amazing picturesque background and beautiful weather of Japan.

Wishing her "cookie" with more love and togetherness, Shilpa wrote, "Living on Love and Fresh air ...literally, This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched.

Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time [?]

Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting."

The 'Dhadkan' star married Raj on November 22, 2009, and is proud parents to a five-year-old son named Viaan.

The couple, who has never shied away from expressing their love towards each other, were always spotted giving major couple goals with their pictures of togetherness.

Sometime back, the actor shared a series of pictures while celebrating Karva Chauth with her husband on Instagram and going by them, the pictures are just dripping love.

In one of the pictures, Shilpa who never misses observing a fast on that special day was seen offering prayers and breaking her fast while touching the feet of Raj.

"No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulness, patience, and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years, they live as partners [?][?]Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year... our 10th year... Falling more in love with you.

Ahem! Hubby loves the last pic Don't miss the smile.. Enjoy the feet touching once in a Red Moon.Hahaha," she captioned then. (ANI)

