Shilpa Shetty shares picture with "lifetime Karwa Chauth" Raj Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Friday to share glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Nikamma' actor dropped a picture featuring Raj Kundra.

She captioned the picture " MINE.. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth..When he fasts for you too. Gratitude."

In the picture, Shilpa is seen in a red saree paired with a beautiful cut sleeves blouse. She elevated her look with red bangles and a green necklace. She was seen holding a puja thali in her hands.





The picture was clicked by Anil Kapoor.

The 'Baazigara'ctor broke her fast after sighting the moon and then looking at her husband Raj Kundra. He was seen dressed in a checked kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who wa born via surrogacy.

Shilpa also posted a clipping from her festivities - a glimpse of her Mehendi and added the hashtags #mehendi and #KarwaChauth.

Bollywood actresses including Shilpa, Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari Soni marked the festival of Karwa Chauth with much fervour on Thursday. They all gathered at Anil Kapoor's house for the special Karwa Chauth puja, which is hosted by his wife Sunita Kapoor every year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhadkan' actor was recently seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

