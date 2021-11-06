Shilpa Shetty shares priceless video of kids Viaan, Samisha celebrating Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated fans to an adorable video showcasing the priceless bond between her son Viaan and daughter Samisha as they celebrated Bhai Dooj on Saturday.

The video shared on Shilpa's Instagram handle sees the toddler brother-sister duo twinning in red and white kurta-pyjama on the special occasion.

In the clip, Shilpa prompts the siblings to wish everyone a 'Happy Bhai Dhooj'. While Viaan repeats it easily, Shilpa's one-year-old daughter Samisha repeats it in her baby language, leaving both Shilpa and Viaan in splits.



Shilpa captioned the post as, "The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! *touchwood* A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!"



The cute video garnered more than nine lakh views and thousands of comments from fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Following the Bhai Dooj celebrations, Shilpa seems to have taken off to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh with her children. On Saturday evening, the 'Dhadkan' star took to her Instagram stories and shared the aeroplane window view of the snow-capped mountain. She also shared a few pictures from her stay at the hill station. (ANI)

