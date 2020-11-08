Shilpa Shetty shares video of her 'Sunday Binge', says 'can't resist vada pav'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Savouring on a lip-smacking vada pao that she couldn't resist, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated fans to a short glimpse from her fabulous 'Sunday Binge.'

The 'Dhadkan' star posted a clip on Instagram in which she is seen seated in the car while relishing a lip-smacking vada pao.

In the clip, the 'Life In A Metro's star says, "Its Sunday, I can't resist vada pav, and these crisp spinach pakoras," as she fills her mouth with the snack.

Along with the video, Shilpa explained that she's travelling back from Kajrat, and this is her favourite binge food.



She noted, "Chalte Chalte Dekha Vada pao. Mann ne bola Sunday hai.Toh Khao Khao Khao.Banta hai bhau!"



"Travelling back from Karjat and this is my favourite Binge food cause its made the best here.. Excuse the food in my mouth..#sundaybinge time.. Crispy Spicy #vadapav ( #onionbhajias #samosas and #palakpakoda #travelfood #sundayfunday #sundayvibes #guiltfree #streetfood #gratitude #happy," added Shilpa.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within twenty minutes of being posted.



The actor has been updating fans on her activities by frequently posting pictures and videos on social media. Last Sunday, Shilpa Shetty gorged on piping hot jalebis in chilly Manali, and shared a glimpse of her 'Sunday Binge' said that she just can't resist the deliciousness of the sweet. (ANI)