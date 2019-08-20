Shilpa Shetty starrer 'Nikamma' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Shooting for Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma' , which marks her comeback in Bollywood, began on Tuesday.

Shilpa took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with Sabir Khan and Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani as Sabir holds the clapperboard.

"Back on the sets with #Nikamma in the role of Avni.Can't tell you HOW much I missed this. We are going to have so much fun @abhimanyud , love you @sabbir24x7 even when you are trying to cover your stomach with the clap. Wah !! Really Clapworthy," the fitness fanatic actor captioned the pictures.

The actor, last seen in 'Dishkiyaoon' will essay the character of Avni. The film also stars Abhimanyu and singer Shirley Setia.

The film which is being produced by Sony Pictures in collaboration with Sabbir Khan Films is slated to hit theatres next year.

Director and screenwriter Sabbir, before signing his forthcoming project with the 44-years-old actor, has worked with Bollywood biggies including Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

