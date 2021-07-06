Shilpa Shetty steals hearts, brings back 90s magic with 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0'

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming film 'Hungama 2' have finally released the first song from the film. The much-awaited track 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Meezaan Jaffrey will surely make you groove.

Magic is what Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaffrey have brought back to the screen with their sizzling chemistry in the revamped version of the 90s iconic song that originally starred Akshay Kumar and Shilpa.

The peppy number sees the duo dancing their heart out at a party while recreating the same signature dance moves of the original song.

Shilpa looks ravishing in the cheetah patterned red brick coloured dress while shaking a leg on the floor, showcasing her sensuous dance moves. On the other hand, Meezaan looks dashing in the black formal attire. The unmissable swag and Shilpa's killer moves set the dance floor on fire as the sizzling chemistry between the pair stands out.

The song also comes as a treat to all the Shilpa Shetty fans who were eagerly waiting to see her onscreen after a long break from the film industry.

The 46-year old actor also announced the release of the song on her Twitter handle and wrote that she "missed the original Akshay Kumar" but it's time for her "to steal Meezaan's" heart now.



"Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle. Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it's time to steal @MeezaanJ's heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji...Thank you, #BrindaMaster@The_AnuMalik for keeping the soul intact," she tweeted.



For the unversed, 'Chur Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994) was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The reprised version is crooned by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik and crafted by music director Anu Malik.

The 'Hungama 2' music album will be released on Eagle Music. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Shilpa, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

Basically, the plot revolves around Paresh Rawal's character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife (Shilpa) is having an affair with a young man (played by Meezaan).

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, 'Hungama 2', will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. (ANI)

