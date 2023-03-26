Shilpa Shetty to Farah Khan, Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Sunita Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor's birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Sunita Kapoor. Thank you for being soooo amazing. Wishing you all that the universe has to offer. Love you loads."



Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happyyyy birthday pettt love and happiness."



Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Sonu."



Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of Anil and Sunita and captioned it, "Happy birthday Chachi Love you."



Actor Padmini Kolhapure shared a picture and wrote, "Hope you're treated like the queen you're today on your special day."



Director Farah Khan shared a video from Sunita Kapoor's birthday celebration and wrote, "This day last year! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kapoor.sunita .. may u always b surrounded by friends n family n people who love u i will celebrate with u whn im back ! Lov u."

Actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Apart from Sonam, they are also doting parents to producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. (ANI)