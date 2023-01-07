Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Bipasha Basu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]. January 7 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Bipasha Basu's birthday, several Indian celebrities on Saturday took to their social media accounts to extended warm wishes to the dusky beauty.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu sending loads of love, good vibes and duas your way, my darling. May this year bring you all that your heart desires."



Producer Anand Pandit also shared a picture with a caption that read, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Bipasha! An amazing human being who has a beautiful soul...May you have a great year ahead!."



Producer Ramesh Taurani wrote, "Happy birthday dear @bipashabasu have a great day and a blessed year."



Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Bipsu."





Actor and singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happiest bday my darl Bips! This is my fav pic of us from the most special time in your life! Wish you all happiness, love and health! Love ya."



Dia Mirza wrote, " Happy birthday Shundori your first Birthday as a Mamma. What a precious gift! Have an amazing day and year ahead."



Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage, on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

On the work front, Bipasha made her debut in the 2001 film 'Ajnabee', which earned her a Filmfare Award.

Along with her acting, Bollywood's beloved 'Bips' is also known for her physical fitness and healthy lifestyle. The 'Race' actor has released numerous fitness DVDs since 2005 and has shared plenty of her fitness moments on her social media for fans to feel motivated to keep healthy.

Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover. (ANI)

