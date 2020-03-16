Shilpa Shetty urges Instafam to stay productive at home amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Bringing out the silver lining in the dark times of the coronavirus outbreak, actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday urged her Instafam to use the time of isolation to be more productive.

The ever-cheerful actor took to Instagram to share a post that spoke about the discoveries done by famous scientist Sir Isaac Newton during the time of shutdown amid plague outbreak.

"When the Great Plague of London was going around in 1665, Cambridge University shut down and Isaac Newton was forced to stay home," Shetty's post read.

"During this time, he invented calculus, parts of optic theory and allegedly, while sitting in his garden, he saw an apple fall from a tree that inspired his understanding of gravity and the laws of motion," the post further read.



"You have two options in this time: either you USE your mind or LOSE your mind. Time for Creative Ingenuity," the 44-year-old actor captioned the post.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

As of Sunday, the total cases of coronavirus reported in India is 107, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

