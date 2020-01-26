Shilpa Shetty visits Shirdi temple along with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty along with her family sought blessings of Sai baba during their visit to Shirdi.

Shilpa was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan Raj Kundra, and mother in law Usha Rani Kundra.

While enjoying her journey to the temple, Shilpa shared a few moments on her Instagram stories from her visit. The 44-year-old took a helicopter ride to the destination.

One of her snaps featured a selfie of the entire family and had '#takeoff time #Shirdi #Family', written on it.



While conversing with the media outside the temple, when asked about her visit, Shilpa said, "She never visits to ask something but instead express gratitude towards God for being there at every point in her life."

Shilpa later mentioned how privileged she feels about the remake of her song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' in 'Hungama 2', and how lucky she feels to still be able to dance on the floor.

After twelve years the actor will be seen in the theatres again in two movies, 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2.' (ANI)











