Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi welcome Ganpati home

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi were among the first few Bollywood actors to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Oberoi who is basking in the success of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, was spotted with wife Priyanka doing the aarti.



"Like every year, this year too I have an eco-friendly Bappa. We are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with no toxic paints, no lead paint. It's all-natural as it is good for nature and also for Lord Ganesha's dignity," said Vivek.

The actor who is blessed with a daughter Ameyaa described celebrating the festival which is marked by the installation of Ganesh deities and observing rituals.

"I and my family are more excited than the last year this time. Especially children are very excited and happy to soon have Ganpati at home. At like every year we will be celebrating this auspicious festival with great enthusiasm for the forthcoming five days.



Ace actor Shilpa Shetty was seen welcoming a Ganesha idol into her home with the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya."



