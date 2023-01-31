'Shiv Shastri Balboa' trailer out: Anupam Kher-starrer family entertainer is a joyride of emotions

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Tuesday, unveiled the first trailer of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' and it was a fun joyride filled with emotions.

Anupam took to his YouTube channel and dropped the trailer with the caption, "Presenting the Official Trailer of Shiv Shastri Balboa!"

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.



The plot of the actor's new film revolves around its central character Shiv Shastri, a retiree from India and a big fan of the movie Rocky. He moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip through the American heartland which teaches that it's never too old to reinvent yourself.

In the trailer, Anupam is introduced not as a boxer but as someone who trained boxers, who went on to win gold medals. After meeting his son in the USA and realizing that his grandchild has no clue about Rocky, he feels bad. As events transpire, Anupam meets Neena Gupta's character who wants to travel to India as she hasn't been home in eight years.

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, "This is a very special movie for me. Shiv Shastri Balboa challenged my mental space but also my physical space. It's important to make films you challenge, me and Neena Gupta have worked for a year. Hard work stays with you, stardom comes and goes."

Adding to this, director Ajayan Venugopal said, "It was a very small crew. It was like a family with hardly 40 people on the crew. While filming this we had lots of fun... It's been a long journey and we are very excited.

Nargis Fakhri further added, "It was a great advantage and I am lucky to be part of the movie. I really enjoyed playing my character and it was a very interesting role. I enjoyed the role whether it's big or small and Anupam always helps me like my guru." (ANI)

