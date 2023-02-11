Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak exude charm in new wedding pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): "Just married" actor Shivaleena Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak dropped their new wedding pictures on Saturday and they look like a regal couple.

Taking to Instagram, Shivaleeka shared a string of new pictures which she captioned, "Now you are my person, FOREVER!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cog6zf2oBja/

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Kiara looked absolutely gorgeous in a red lehenga and completed her look with statement jewellery.

Abhishek, on the other hand, donned an off-white sherwani with a matching safa.

In the first picture, the couple could be seen exchanging garlands.



In another pic, Abhishek can be seen tying the mangalsutra.





In one of the pictures, the newlyweds could be seen standing close and holding each other's hands.



Soon after they dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reacted to the post and dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Singer Armaan Malik commented," Congrats to the both of you!!!."

"Many many congratulations," a user commented.

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak popped the question to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak directed the blockbuster film 'Drishyam 2' which did a business of approximately INR 230+ crores at the box office.

'Drishyam 2' was released on November 18 last year and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Shivaleeka Oberoi was last seen in 'Khuda Haafiz 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz 2' was an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

